Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council to Sell Pukekohe Site

Friday, 15 November 2019, 7:25 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

AUCKLAND COUNCIL TO SELL PUKEKOHE SITE

A big block of land next to Pukekohe train station has been put up for sale for redevelopment by Auckland Council.

The offering encompasses 2,406sqm of commercial buildings which were formerly the headquarters of the Franklin District Council on 1.3090 hectares of freehold land at 82 Manukau Rd. Part of the complex is still used as a council customer service centre and by the Franklin Local Board but these services are being relocated to free up the site for development as part of council controlled organisation Panuku Development’s plans to regenerate Pukekohe’s town centre.

Panuku Development has appointed Bayleys senior brokers Dave Stanley and Shane Snjider to sell the property by tender, closing 4pm Thursday, December 5.

Stanley says the site is currently underutilised, with large part of the property comprising sealed carparking and buildings covering less than 20 per cent of the land. “Panuku is looking to work collaboratively with a buyer who will bring their own vison on how best to develop this exceptional site and unlock its full potential.”

He says some of the existing buildings could be refurbished, repurposed and possibly expanded or the site could be completely redeveloped up to a height limit of 18 metres. “Its Business Mixed Use zoning is designed to encourage smaller scale commercial activity on lower levels with residential living above. With the train station next door, ground floor space would have appeal for food and beverage businesses as well as convenience retailers.

“There’s also potential for a boutique hotel, a health care centre and a carpark building for railway station users. There’s plenty of scope for a mix of different types of activities right across the site given its size.”

Snjider says the site’s development appeal is enhanced by the fact that it has dual access, from Customs St as well as Manukau Rd to which it has substantial frontage. It is positioned between Pukekohe’s main King St strip retail precinct and the Manukau Rd bulk retail and Industrial precincts. Large neighbouring tenants include The Warehouse, Bunnings and Carters.

“The rapid growth that has occurred in Pukekohe has seen the Manukau Rd business precinct become an increasingly popular area for work and shopping and the redevelopment of this site would further enhance that,” Snjider says.

Panuku Development Auckland chief operating officer David Rankin says 82 Manukau Rd is among a number of council owned properties that are no longer required and which are being freed up for developments that will benefit the community and further contribute to the revitalisation of Pukekohe.

A high-level project plan (HLPP) by Panuku to regenerate Pukekohe’s town centre was approved by Auckland Council’s Finance and Performance Committee in June.
The council’s Auckland Plan identifies Pukekohe as a priority satellite town for servicing the massive residential and commercial development and accompanying population growth that is occurring in the surrounding area. Pukekohe’s current population of just over 30,000 is forecast to grow to over 50,000 people by 2040.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue

Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>

ALSO:

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 