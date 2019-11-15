Auckland Council to Sell Pukekohe Site

AUCKLAND COUNCIL TO SELL PUKEKOHE SITE

A big block of land next to Pukekohe train station has been put up for sale for redevelopment by Auckland Council.

The offering encompasses 2,406sqm of commercial buildings which were formerly the headquarters of the Franklin District Council on 1.3090 hectares of freehold land at 82 Manukau Rd. Part of the complex is still used as a council customer service centre and by the Franklin Local Board but these services are being relocated to free up the site for development as part of council controlled organisation Panuku Development’s plans to regenerate Pukekohe’s town centre.

Panuku Development has appointed Bayleys senior brokers Dave Stanley and Shane Snjider to sell the property by tender, closing 4pm Thursday, December 5.

Stanley says the site is currently underutilised, with large part of the property comprising sealed carparking and buildings covering less than 20 per cent of the land. “Panuku is looking to work collaboratively with a buyer who will bring their own vison on how best to develop this exceptional site and unlock its full potential.”

He says some of the existing buildings could be refurbished, repurposed and possibly expanded or the site could be completely redeveloped up to a height limit of 18 metres. “Its Business Mixed Use zoning is designed to encourage smaller scale commercial activity on lower levels with residential living above. With the train station next door, ground floor space would have appeal for food and beverage businesses as well as convenience retailers.

“There’s also potential for a boutique hotel, a health care centre and a carpark building for railway station users. There’s plenty of scope for a mix of different types of activities right across the site given its size.”

Snjider says the site’s development appeal is enhanced by the fact that it has dual access, from Customs St as well as Manukau Rd to which it has substantial frontage. It is positioned between Pukekohe’s main King St strip retail precinct and the Manukau Rd bulk retail and Industrial precincts. Large neighbouring tenants include The Warehouse, Bunnings and Carters.

“The rapid growth that has occurred in Pukekohe has seen the Manukau Rd business precinct become an increasingly popular area for work and shopping and the redevelopment of this site would further enhance that,” Snjider says.

Panuku Development Auckland chief operating officer David Rankin says 82 Manukau Rd is among a number of council owned properties that are no longer required and which are being freed up for developments that will benefit the community and further contribute to the revitalisation of Pukekohe.

A high-level project plan (HLPP) by Panuku to regenerate Pukekohe’s town centre was approved by Auckland Council’s Finance and Performance Committee in June.

The council’s Auckland Plan identifies Pukekohe as a priority satellite town for servicing the massive residential and commercial development and accompanying population growth that is occurring in the surrounding area. Pukekohe’s current population of just over 30,000 is forecast to grow to over 50,000 people by 2040.

© Scoop Media