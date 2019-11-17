Driver and witnesses sought following e-scooter incident
Sunday, 17 November 2019, 12:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Driver and witnesses sought following e-scooter
incident"
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant
Kathryn Bostock, Manager, Auckland City Crime Squad
Police
have commenced an investigation after a man reportedly fell
off an e-scooter before being struck by a vehicle in central
Auckland last night.
Emergency services were alerted to
the incident on Symonds Street at around 11.20pm.
The man
is reported to have become unconscious as a result of the
fall.
A vehicle travelling on Symonds Street was able to
avoid the man however a second vehicle following behind
struck him.
The second vehicle did not remain at the
scene.
Police would like to speak to the driver of that
vehicle and any witnesses to the incident.
The man remains
in a critical condition in hospital.
Anyone with
information relating to this incident can call 105 and quote
file number 191117/1249.
ENDS
Issued
b
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>