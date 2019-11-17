Driver and witnesses sought following e-scooter incident

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kathryn Bostock, Manager, Auckland City Crime Squad

Police have commenced an investigation after a man reportedly fell off an e-scooter before being struck by a vehicle in central Auckland last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Symonds Street at around 11.20pm.

The man is reported to have become unconscious as a result of the fall.

A vehicle travelling on Symonds Street was able to avoid the man however a second vehicle following behind struck him.

The second vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Police would like to speak to the driver of that vehicle and any witnesses to the incident.

The man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can call 105 and quote file number 191117/1249.

