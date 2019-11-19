Gifts for good in the Stratford district

It’s that time of year when cheer is in the air, and Stratford District Council is once again asking residents to donate a gift for those less fortunate.

The Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal is a tradition in Stratford encouraging local residents to donate new or pre-loved toys and gifts in good condition.

Mayor Neil Volzke says that Christmas can be a difficult time for some in the community and the appeal helps to ease this.

“The generosity of Stratford residents is outstanding and I’m sure this year’s appeal will be another example of how our community continues to care for those less fortunate,” says Mayor Volzke.

Items needed include gifts suitable for older people and teenage boys, hard toys such as wooden or plastic made (rather than soft toys like teddy bears), hygiene products, and food is also useful.

Donations can be made under the Christmas tree at Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street, or at the Stratford Library from Monday 2 December 2019.

Confidential nominations of families and individuals in need can be made by calling Peter Boyd on (06) 765 6099 or by emailing pboyd@stratford.govt.nz.

Gifts will be accepted up until Tuesday 17 December.





© Scoop Media

