Police seek public assistance following fatal crash

Christchurch Police investigating a fatal crash last month are seeking any witnesses who have not yet come forward.

The crash occurred in a road construction area of Springs Road, near Halswell motorway overbridge, about 8am on Wednesday 30 October.

Police would particularly like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage who may have been travelling north at or around this time.

Detective Sergeant Brian Cameron says it’s important for those motorists to get in touch whether or not they witnessed the incident involving a concrete truck and a cyclist.

“Footage of the traffic flow in that area at that time would be helpful to the investigation team as they continue their work to establish the cause of this tragic incident.

"It may demonstrate the traffic ebb and flow at the time – even if the footage doesn’t show anything directly related to the crash, please allow Police the opportunity to determine its evidential value.”

If you believe you have any information that may assist, please email Detective Sergeant Cameron at brian.cameron@police.govt.nz

