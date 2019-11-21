Stock agent charged with $2-million fraud
Thursday, 21 November 2019, 11:40 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
21 November 2019
Stock agent charged with $2-million
fraud, pleads not guilty
A former employee of Rural
Livestock Ltd has pleaded not guilty to charges brought by
the Serious Fraud Office.
John Francis Williams (38)
appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on 17
charges of ‘False accounting’, two charges of
‘Obtaining by deception’, one charge of ‘Causing loss
by deception’ and four charges of ‘Theft’.
The SFO
alleges that Mr Williams deceived Rural Livestock Ltd and
his clients in relation to transactions totalling
approximately $2 million.
The defendant elected trial by
jury and was remanded on bail to reappear in the Dunedin
District Court on 24
January.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties
Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.
Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>