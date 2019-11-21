Stock agent charged with $2-million fraud

21 November 2019

Stock agent charged with $2-million fraud, pleads not guilty

A former employee of Rural Livestock Ltd has pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

John Francis Williams (38) appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on 17 charges of ‘False accounting’, two charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’, one charge of ‘Causing loss by deception’ and four charges of ‘Theft’.

The SFO alleges that Mr Williams deceived Rural Livestock Ltd and his clients in relation to transactions totalling approximately $2 million.

The defendant elected trial by jury and was remanded on bail to reappear in the Dunedin District Court on 24 January.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

