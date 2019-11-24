Serious Crash - State Highway 18, Hobsonville

"Serious Crash - State Highway 18, Hobsonville - Serious Crash - State Highway 18, Hobsonville - Waitematā"

Emergency Services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 18 (Upper Harbour Motorway), Hobsonville.

Police were alerted to the two car crash at around 6:50pm.

Initial reports state there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and detours are in place around Trig Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

