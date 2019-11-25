Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Weekend Statistics Summary

Monday, 25 November 2019, 11:44 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

This is just an FYI from Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) re patrol statistics from the weekend. These weekend summaries will be distributed regularly and we will endeavour to get them out by Sunday night/first thing Monday morning. We will also be distributing media alerts where SLSNR lifeguards are involved in any incidents throughout the season. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any further questions.

Summary (23/11/2019 – 24/11/2019)

It was a quiet weekend across the Northern region patrolled beaches. Minor first aid incidents occurred across four different beaches.

Weekend Statistics (23/11/2019 – 24/11/2019)

No. of people rescued1
No. of people assisted4
No. of major 1st aids1
No. of minor 1st aids24
No. of searches0
No. of PA’s213
No. of Public Involved979
Peak headcount6,167
Total hours worked2,214.5

Key:
Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.
PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.
Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.
Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages

1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags
2. Ask a lifeguard for advice
3. Don't overestimate your ability
4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times
5. Never swim or surf alone
6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore
7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket
8. If in doubt, stay out!
9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police
10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region encompasses 17 surf life saving clubs, covering 22 beaches from Raglan north on the west coast around North Cape, and south to the Auckland City beaches.

