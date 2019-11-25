Surf Life Saving Northern Region Weekend Statistics Summary

This is just an FYI from Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) re patrol statistics from the weekend. These weekend summaries will be distributed regularly and we will endeavour to get them out by Sunday night/first thing Monday morning. We will also be distributing media alerts where SLSNR lifeguards are involved in any incidents throughout the season. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any further questions.

Summary (23/11/2019 – 24/11/2019)

It was a quiet weekend across the Northern region patrolled beaches. Minor first aid incidents occurred across four different beaches.

Weekend Statistics (23/11/2019 – 24/11/2019)



No. of people rescued 1 No. of people assisted 4 No. of major 1st aids 1 No. of minor 1st aids 24 No. of searches 0 No. of PA’s 213 No. of Public Involved 979 Peak headcount 6,167 Total hours worked 2,214.5

Key:

Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.

PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.

Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.

Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages



1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Ask a lifeguard for advice

3. Don't overestimate your ability

4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times

5. Never swim or surf alone

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore

7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region encompasses 17 surf life saving clubs, covering 22 beaches from Raglan north on the west coast around North Cape, and south to the Auckland City beaches.

