Serious crash - Panmure

Police are responding to a crash involving a truck and a cyclist near the intersection of Tripoli Road and Hobson Drive, Panmure.

Police were called about 12.40pm today.

Sadly, the cyclist has died at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

Cordons are in place on Tripoli and Oram Roads, Tripoli and Alamein Road and Upham Road.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

