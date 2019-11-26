Serious crash - Panmure
Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash involving a truck and a
cyclist near the intersection of Tripoli Road and Hobson
Drive, Panmure.
Police were called about 12.40pm
today.
Sadly, the cyclist has died at the
scene.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised
to avoid the area and take an alternative route if
possible.
Cordons are in place on Tripoli and Oram Roads,
Tripoli and Alamein Road and Upham Road.
The road is
expected to be closed for some time.
The Serious Crash
Unit is in
attendance.
ENDS
