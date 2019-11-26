NZ Bus services to be cancelled on Thursday

26 November 2019

Services operated by NZ Bus will not run this Thursday 28 November between 8:15am and 2:45pm. This is due to drivers meeting to discuss their collective agreement.

NZ Bus operates some of Auckland Transport’s busiest routes along Dominion, Sandringham, Mt Eden and Manukau Roads, as well as other routes across the wider Auckland region.

During this time, no buses will run on any of these routes. All services run by other operators will be running. School buses, trains and ferries are not affected.

Darek Koper, Manager for Bus Services says that Auckland Transport is working closely with NZ Bus to minimise disruption. “We understand that our customers will find this frustrating and apologise for the inconvenience.

“NZ Bus has more than 700 drivers who will be attending the meeting to discuss terms under their collective employment agreement. Drivers will return to work as soon as possible after the meeting.”

Full details of the cancelled services can be found here: AT.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/some-nz-bus-services-will-not-operate-on-thursday-28-november/

The AT Journey Planner can assist customers on finding alternative travel options: www.AT.govt.nz/JourneyPlanner

On a normal weekday, Auckland Transport has more than 13,400 bus trips scheduled. These cancellations will make up 8 percent of services.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

