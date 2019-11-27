All your Italian Christmas shopping under one roof!

Mercatino di Natale

Italian Christmas market

Saturday 14 December 2019,

10am – 3pm

Freemans Bay Community Centre, 52 Hepburn Street, Ponsonby, Auckland

The ultimate Italian Christmas market is back in Auckland and bigger than ever — bringing all the food, wine, giftware, art, craft, fashion, design and jewellery that Italy can offer in New Zealand at this special time of the year.

The Dante Alighieri Society of Auckland is hosting an Italian market with over 20 stalls at the Freemans Bay Community Centre - 52 Hepburn Street, Ponsonby - on December 14 from 10am-3pm.

Sir John Kirwan, President of the Dante Alighieri Italian Society of Auckland, commented: “We wanted to bring all the great Italian produce and talented craftspeople together so that Kiwis and Italians could enjoy a fun Italian Christmas atmosphere. I hope to see lots of people coming down and looking forward to sharing Panettone, Prosecco and all we have to offer!"

The Market is free to enter. On the day, local and travelling stallholders will be selling a great range of products including pizza, gelato, coffee, wine, cheese, sweets, jewellery, candles, pottery, clothing, hand-bags and much more. There will be art activities for children, a display of Italian bikes, and amazing Christmas hampers to win.

Auckland’s Dante Alighieri Society organises the Mercatino Italiano to support the Dante Alighieri Italian school and thanks all our volunteers, community group, sponsors and stall holders for their effort in bringing this event together.



