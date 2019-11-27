Update on SH1 fire near Taupo: Road now open

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...
The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>
“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>
Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>
The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>
"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>
Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>
Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>