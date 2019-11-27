Update on SH1 fire near Taupo: Road now open

The vegetation fire on SH1 just north of Waitahanui, about 15km south of Taupo, is now under control.

Helicopter operations have stopped and firefighters are damping down hot spots.

10 fire trucks and support vehicles are in attendance.

SH1 north of Waitahanui remains closed at this stage.





