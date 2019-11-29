TECT sole sponsor of region’s Rescue Helicopter



TECT, a longtime supporter of the Bay of Plenty Coastal rescue helicopter service, have recently become sole naming right sponsor.

Formerly known as the Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter it will now be known as the TECT Rescue Helicopter.

‘We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with TECT, an organisation with a purpose we both believe and share in – to service and strengthen the community by making a positive difference’, said Vanessa Richmond, Group Manager.

TECT have committed to a three-year term with first right of renewal. This gives the TECT Rescue Helicopter a level of comfort and certainty to continue to provide this life-saving service to the community.

TECT General Manager Wayne Werder agreed the partnership with the Rescue Helicopter was a positive one, with the three-year commitment recognising the significant impact the rescue helicopter service has in our community.

“We know from feedback we receive that the helicopter is important to our community; it is out there saving lives every day. We aim to make a transformational difference with our funding and know the three-year commitment will go a long way towards ensuring the rescue helicopter’s services are available to all of us, 24/7.”

Trustpower CEO Vince Hawksworth said, “Trustpower is particularly proud of our 15-year partnership with the helicopter, given its importance as a vital service to our home base community in the Western Bay of Plenty. We respect that TECT is now the sole major sponsor and the success of the helicopter for the community is our primary concern. Trustpower and its staff will remain friends of the helicopter and its dedicated team” .

Vanessa Richmond paid tribute to outgoing sponsor Trustpower, "We extend our sincere gratitude to Trustpower for their unwavering support of the rescue helicopter over the last 15 years. We have enjoyed the part they have played in the rescue helicopter family and thank each and every staff member who has participated in our community events over the years".

The TECT Rescue Helicopter operates as a charity and relies on support from sponsors and community donations. The crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopter can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel, and intensive care paramedics directly to the patient. For further information about the TECT Rescue Helicopter visit our website rescue.org.nz

