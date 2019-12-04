Pike River families welcome green light on drift recovery
Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 8:52 am
Press Release: Stand With Pike
After months of careful assessment, Worksafe will today
announce that they are giving reentry of the Pike River
drift a green light. The move allows the 170m seal to be
breached and the forensic investigation of the entire drift
to begin.
Pike River mum and Family Reference Group member
Sonya Rockhose says the decision is welcome. “We have
always known the recovery process could be done safely and
now we have confirmation of that from Worksafe.
“This
has taken a lot longer than we had wanted it to and many
people have felt it was never going to happen, but it has
been thorough and very carefully done. The job has been done
right.
“We’re looking forward to the agency breaching
the 170m seal, recovering the drift and the evidence within
it. It’s incredibly exciting to finally have this push for
truth and justice
underway.”
