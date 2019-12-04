Pike River families welcome green light on drift recovery

After months of careful assessment, Worksafe will today announce that they are giving reentry of the Pike River drift a green light. The move allows the 170m seal to be breached and the forensic investigation of the entire drift to begin.

Pike River mum and Family Reference Group member Sonya Rockhose says the decision is welcome. “We have always known the recovery process could be done safely and now we have confirmation of that from Worksafe.

“This has taken a lot longer than we had wanted it to and many people have felt it was never going to happen, but it has been thorough and very carefully done. The job has been done right.

“We’re looking forward to the agency breaching the 170m seal, recovering the drift and the evidence within it. It’s incredibly exciting to finally have this push for truth and justice underway.”





