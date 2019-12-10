Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rangitata bridge, SH1 remaining closed today

Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 10:16 am
Press Release: NZTA


10 December 2019


Rangitata bridge, SH1 remaining closed today, good progress in South Westland, SH6 – 10.00 am update

Canterbury


The Rangitata River bridge, SH1, is remaining closed today and likely overnight, as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency teams work closely with Environment Canterbury river engineers to mend breaches in stopbanks ahead of more rain forecast for later this week.

Until the water is diverted properly and a key repair is completed near the railway line, the highway is not safe to be opened, says Pete Connors, Transport Agency System Manager.

Route 72 the inland diversion to SH1 via Arundel opened around midday yesterday and as expected was heavily congested for several hours with significant delays to road users. The detour route is being further adjusted today by Timaru District to improve travel times. The route will be well signposted on the ground.
• Speed restrictions will be in place on Route 72. Travellers should add at least an extra hour to their travel times and expect delays.
• There will be localised detours in place from Orari where there is a single lane bridge. Police will be present along the route.
• People should check this web link for updates on SH1 at the Rangitata: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/284084
• Timaru District Council’s Civil Defence updates for the Route 72 Arundel route here: https://www.facebook.com/TimaruDC/

South Westland, SH6 – good progress with access over much of route
Transport Agency crews have made strong progress clearing slips in the Fox Hills, between the two glacier towns, in the sunny weather in South Westland the past two days.

Given the progress, the route access is being simplified and opened up but people should expect a much slower journey past slip sites which are still being repaired. People are urged to take care around road crews.

Wednesday, 11 December, 10 am opening south of Whataroa
The road will open from 10am Wednesday from Whataroa all the way south to Makarora, albeit with many road works sites and a much slower journey for travellers. It will be open to all traffic and outside of Fox Hills, open 24/7.

One area staying open daylight hours only - Fox Hills: Within the wider area Whataroa south to Makarora, the Fox Hills (Franz Josef to Fox Glacier) will close overnight from 8pm to 8am daily until further notice.

Special convoy out of Franz Josef today south: Civil Defence has organised an escorted convoy at 2 pm today to allow people to leave Franz Josef, some of whom have been there three days. The Transport Agency is working closely with Civil Defence to ensure this is a safe journey.

North of Whataroa to Harihari
The area north of Whataroa to Harihari is remaining closed with work ongoing on extensive slips over a several kilometre section, with an aim to open for Christmas if the weather stays fine.

West Coast updates/ map here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

Civil Defence West Coast: https://www.facebook.com/emergencywestcoast/

MetService Severe Weather Warnings: https://services.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings

www.windy.com


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement Prime Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Five Confirmed Dead - Eight People Unaccounted For
Work has continued overnight to respond to the eruption on White Island. Enquiries with tour operators indicate that 47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption. Police can now advise that in addition to the five people confirmed deceased, eight people remain unaccounted for following the eruption. More>>

 

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 