Police arrest one following search warrant
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police arrest one following search
warrant"
Police have recovered drugs and cash
during a search warrant executed at a property in South
Taranaki on Tuesday 10 December.
Fourteen grams of
methamphetamine were seized along with an amount of
cash.
As a result of the search, a 38-year-old woman has
been charged with possession for supply of
methamphetamine.
She is due to appear in Hawera District
Court on Tuesday 17 December.
Police are continuing to
target the suppliers of drugs within the community to
prevent ongoing harm.
It is equally important to ensure
that those selling methamphetamine aren’t able to build
and enjoy the profits of crime on the back of the misery of
the addictions of others.
Methamphetamine is resulting in
real deprivation and harm to families and we continue to
work closely with our NGOs, community groups and addiction
services to reduce this suffering.
Methamphetamine is an
issue that cannot be resolved in isolation - a
community-wide approach is required.
Anyone affected by
methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the
Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737
to speak with a trained counsellor.
Anyone with
information about the sale and supply of illegal substances
in the community should contact their local Police station,
or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
