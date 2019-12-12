Police arrest one following search warrant

Police have recovered drugs and cash during a search warrant executed at a property in South Taranaki on Tuesday 10 December.

Fourteen grams of methamphetamine were seized along with an amount of cash.

As a result of the search, a 38-year-old woman has been charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine.

She is due to appear in Hawera District Court on Tuesday 17 December.

Police are continuing to target the suppliers of drugs within the community to prevent ongoing harm.

It is equally important to ensure that those selling methamphetamine aren’t able to build and enjoy the profits of crime on the back of the misery of the addictions of others.

Methamphetamine is resulting in real deprivation and harm to families and we continue to work closely with our NGOs, community groups and addiction services to reduce this suffering.

Methamphetamine is an issue that cannot be resolved in isolation - a community-wide approach is required.

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local Police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

