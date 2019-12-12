Housing Announcement for Hastings Welcomed
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council
Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst welcomes today’s
announcement for the first stage of the government’s
investment towards more housing in Hastings.
Many factors
are contributing to a massive housing shortage in Hastings -
from a lack of affordable homes and rent increases, to the
need to house 4,500 seasonal workers every year, coupled
with emergency, social and senior housing all being at
capacity.
This is putting huge pressure on families, many
of whom are living in cramped and unhealthy conditions or in
the worst cases, being left to live rough in their cars and
on the streets.
Mrs Hazlehurst says she is delighted that
the Government has delivered on the promise made by the
Prime Minister when she visited Waipatu Marae in April this
year.
“Jacinda Arden made a commitment to work together
to deliver a plan that would firstly deal with the issue of
homelessness and our severe housing shortage in the short
term and secondly, to ensure the housing market works for
everyone so that home ownership is possible for the whole
community in the medium to long term.
“We are really
pleased to be chosen for this pilot programme and I’d like
to thank her Ministers responsible for housing and the
government agencies that have been working with us, under
the leadership of the Ministry of Housing and Urban
Development, to make this happen for our
people.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>