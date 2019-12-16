Missing girl in Whanganui
Monday, 16 December 2019, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Whanganui Police are asking for assistance to locate
15-year-old Jaymie who's been missing from her home in
Whanganui since 29 November 2019.
Police and family have
concerns for her safety and would like to locate her as soon
as possible.
Jaymie has shoulder length brown hair but is
also known to colour her hair bright red.
She is 155cm
tall, of small build and wears a nose ring.
Jaymie has
connections in Whanganui, Palmerston North and
Auckland.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the
police on 105 quoting the missing person file number
191206/3319.
Information can also be provided anonymously
via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims
A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...
The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>