Makino Skate Park set for grinds and slides

17 December 2019

The Manawatū District Council is undertaking the first stages of developing the Makino Skate Park.

The project was approved in the Council’s 2008 – 2018 Long Term Plan with design development proposed for the 2018/19 financial year and construction set in 2019/20.

Manawatū District Council’s community facilities manager, Mathew Bayliss says the construction of the new skate park and its location has been identified in the Makino Precinct Plan.

“Participation levels in skating, scooting and roller-blading are increasing and the current skate park has limited opportunities,” he says.

Councillor Shane Casey who has been a key figure on the project working group says the new skate park will include features that will encourage use for a variety of age groups and abilities.

“This will complement the landscape design features of the Makino Precinct,” he says.

Mayor Helen Worboys believes that providing a range of activities in the town centre is important for youth as it is for everyone.

“Activity places, such as this skate park, provide a place where our youth can find and grow their confidence. They also get to socialise with friends in a fun and challenging way.”

The new skate park’s connection to the existing landscaping in the Makino Precinct will be a popular feature close to the Makino Stream and the shared pathways that connect the precinct to other parts of Feilding.

The proposed skate park was designed by Rich Landscapes and representatives from Makino Leisure and Flow Group and Manawatū District Council’s parks and property team.

Jeremy Corkery from the Makino Leisure and Flow Group understood the importance of designing a skate park for Feilding’s town centre given the popularity of roller sports currently.

“It is important that we acknowledged a need for our community to have a facility like this readily available for all ages to enjoy.”

“This is going to be a high activity park,” he said.

Funding from New Zealand Community Trust funding application means construction of the skate park is looking to begin in February 2020.

"At NZCT we're passionate about helping people, particularly young people, participate in sport and other physical activity. This new skate park will be a great addition to Feilding's sports facilities and we're very pleased to support it" says Ben Hodges, NZCT National Grants Manager.

