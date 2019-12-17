Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Makino Skate Park set for grinds and slides

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Manawatu District Council

Media Release  

17 December 2019

 

Makino Skate Park set for grinds and slides

The Manawatū District Council is undertaking the first stages of developing the Makino Skate Park.

The project was approved in the Council’s 2008 – 2018 Long Term Plan with design development proposed for the 2018/19 financial year and construction set in 2019/20.

Manawatū District Council’s community facilities manager, Mathew Bayliss says the construction of the new skate park and its location has been identified in the Makino Precinct Plan.

“Participation levels in skating, scooting and roller-blading are increasing and the current skate park has limited opportunities,” he says.

Councillor Shane Casey who has been a key figure on the project working group says the new skate park will include features that will encourage use for a variety of age groups and abilities.

“This will complement the landscape design features of the Makino Precinct,” he says.

Mayor Helen Worboys believes that providing a range of activities in the town centre is important for youth as it is for everyone.

“Activity places, such as this skate park, provide a place where our youth can find and grow their confidence.  They also get to socialise with friends in a fun and challenging way.”

The new skate park’s connection to the existing landscaping in the Makino Precinct will be a popular feature close to the Makino Stream and the shared pathways that connect the precinct to other parts of Feilding.

The proposed skate park was designed by Rich Landscapes and representatives from Makino Leisure and Flow Group and Manawatū District Council’s parks and property team.

Jeremy Corkery from the Makino Leisure and Flow Group understood the importance of designing a skate park for Feilding’s town centre given the popularity of roller sports currently.

“It is important that we acknowledged a need for our community to have a facility like this readily available for all ages to enjoy.”

“This is going to be a high activity park,” he said.

Funding from New Zealand Community Trust funding application means construction of the skate park is looking to begin in February 2020.

"At NZCT we're passionate about helping people, particularly young people, participate in sport and other physical activity. This new skate park will be a great addition to Feilding's sports facilities and we're very pleased to support it" says Ben Hodges, NZCT National Grants Manager.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Manawatu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 