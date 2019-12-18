Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dead dolphin calf found entangled

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

18 December 2019

Fishers urged to dispose of rubbish responsibly after dead dolphin calf found entangled

The Department of Conservation (DOC) and Ngāti Manuhiri as mana whenua are urging all boaties to bring in broken lines and rubbish from their fishing trips after a dead baby dolphin was recovered from Tāwharanui beach in Auckland at the weekend. Dolphin are taonga species that need protection and care.

The dolphin was found with deep cuts in the mouth, and its dorsal and tail flukes deeply cut – almost in half, says Thelma Wilson, DOC’s Senior Ranger Biodiversity.

“This would have been a horrible death for this young female common dolphin and distressing for its mother who would have still been feeding it.”

The calf looks like it became entangled in the discarded braid, possibly amongst weed on the seabed.

The braid the dolphin was entangled in is typical of the type used for pelagic fishing, with fishing equipment posing significant risk to marine mammals and other sea life.

Thelma Wilson says this death could have been easily avoided. “It’s a timely reminder for fishing operators and boaties to dispose of all rubbish and equipment taken out to sea responsibly.”

“We all need to do our bit to keep New Zealand's natural environment free of litter. Litter harms our environment, our soil, our waterways and wildlife.”

DOC and Ngāti Manuhiri encourage all fishers and boat owners to be prepared to carry their litter away with them. If you see litter on the beach pick it up, even if it’s not yours, to protect our precious marine life from being harmed.

–Ends–


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 