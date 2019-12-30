Fatal crash, Wakefield Quay, Stepneyville, Nelson

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash at Wakefield Quay, Nelson, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were notified at 12.15am that a car had collided with a pole.

The road was blocked and reopened just before 2am.

A 30-year-old woman died at Christchurch Hospital this morning.

Two others in the vehicle received minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.





