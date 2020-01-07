Tangoio Fire: Hawke's Bay 07/01/2020 6.30pm



The fire will be monitored overnight

Overnight a drone will be deployed to scan the site for hot spots, using an infrared camera.

"That will help us know where to focus our efforts tomorrow," says Incident Controller Trevor Mitchell.

Kinder weather conditions have helped fire crews to contain the fire today, with no increase in the 350 hectares already burnt.

There have been 55 Fire and Emergency firefighters on site today, as well as support workers and Pan Pac and Forest Management New Zealand fire staff. Mr Mitchell expects numbers to be about the same tomorrow.

The residents of the one house that was evacuated yesterday have been able to return home and there is no risk to any other properties, he said.

"The teams have worked extremely hard today. As well as fighting the fire, we’ve had contingency fire breaks bulldozed outside of the fire’s perimeter and laid fire retardant."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

