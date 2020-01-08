Pages Road renewal starts Monday

Significant road renewal work on Pages Road, Timaru alongside Mountainview High School will start this Monday.

Works on the section of road, running approximately between 58 and 108 Pages Road, will see repair of the kerb and channel, removal of the existing road surface and underlying pavement structure and rebuild and replacement. They are projected to be completed by 7 February 2020, dependant on weather conditions.

There will be significant traffic management in the area during the period of the works, which will include stop-go controls at times and adjacent side streets may be closed to through traffic.

Council Land Transport Manager, Andrew Dixon said people may want to avoid the area where possible during the works.

“We’d also ask that for the safety of our roading crew, other road users and pedestrians to make sure you keep your speed down.

“Access to properties will be maintained but people will need to pay extra attention when they go through the worksite.

“The work will cause some disruptions but it is critical to keep the road safe and in good condition for all road users. We want to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding.”

For a full list of this season’s construction works please visit: Timaru.govt.nz/forwardworks





