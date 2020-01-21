Glockenspiel Tours to Start This Saturday
Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council
21 January 2020
Ever wondered what makes
the Stratford Glockenspiel tick? What Romeo and Juliet get
up to when they're not reciting the famous balcony scene
four times a day?
Now you have the chance to
see!
On the last Saturday of each month, to coincide
with the Stratford Business Association’s Prospero Farmers
Market, Stratford District Council and the Rotary Satellite
Club of Stratford will be running tours of the
Glockenspiel.
The first tour day is this Saturday 25
January 2020.
Tours are a gold coin donation which
the Rotary Satellite Club of Stratford puts towards projects
for the Stratford community.
The tours will run
every 15 minutes after the 10am Romeo and Juliet play time,
and there is a maximum of 10 people per tour group.
Tours will run rain or shine, however check the
Stratford District Council Facebook event for the latest
information for each month.
Come down to Prospero
Place to enjoy the local produce on offer, live
entertainment and a tour of the Glockenspiel, every last
Saturday of the month.
ENDS
