Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Submissions welcome on proposed changes to Dog Control Bylaw

Monday, 27 January 2020, 10:36 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council


27 January 2020

Dog owners can have their say on the proposed changes to Council’s Dog Control Policy and Bylaw from today.

Nelson City Council wants to hear the thoughts, ideas and suggestions of both dog owners and non-dog owners not only about the proposed changes, but any relevant aspect of the Policy and Bylaw.

The Policy and Bylaw aim to strike a balance between the wishes of dog owners, the welfare needs of dogs and the wider public. It also considers such things as which public places dogs should be allowed to run free or be on a leash in and areas where dogs are not allowed.

The proposed changes include requiring dogs to be kept on-leash in Council’s grazed reserves, except the grazed area of Paremata Flats Reserve, where dogs can be off-leash but under control.

Dogs would be allowed off-leash in Monaco Reserve, excluding the playground area.

The Paremata Flats planted area and the Delaware Estuary margins would be off-limits to dogs, and Whakatū Drive Foreshore Reserve and Titoki Reserve would require them on-leash.

The Boulder Bank would also become an on-leash area, in addition to dogs continuing to be prohibited from the Cut towards Boulder Bank Drive for 4 kilometres, from October to February each year.

Council has determined the Good Dog Owner Policy is not working as it should and seeks to delete it. The Number of Dogs Policy has also been struck out in favour of relying on Council’s authority to remove a dog if it is found to be a hazard.

Group Manager Environmental Management Clare Barton said with about 6000 registered dogs in the city, it was important the Policy and Bylaw accommodated the needs of both dogs and their owners, and the wider community.

“Dogs, often considered to be part of the family, play a valuable role in our society.

“But access to public places, where there may be a conflict between dogs and the community, stock, wildlife or the native environment, needs to be proactively managed so everyone can enjoy our public spaces.”

The consultation period runs through to 4pm, 28 February 2020. Submitters will also be able to speak at a hearing on 24 March 2020.

Detailed information on the proposed changes is available on Council’s website. Paper copies of all of the relevant documents are available at Council’s Customer Service Centre and Nelson Public Libraries.

The easiest way to provide feedback is to make your comments online at nelson.govt.nz/consultations. Submissions can also be dropped off at Civic House.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

Coronavirus: Health Staff To Meet China Flights

Public health staff will begin meeting flights from China from tomorrow to actively look for signs of the novel coronavirus and provide advice, information and reassurance to passengers. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 