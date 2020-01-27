Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More of the same weather this week

Monday, 27 January 2020, 12:50 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting a ridge of high pressure to persist over the North Island this week, leading to mostly settled weather and warm temperatures. The South Island is in an east west split, with on and off rain for the west coast and dry conditions in the east.

No relief is in sight for dry areas this week, with any significant rain confined to the west coast of the South Island. MetService meteorologist Andrew James explains; "High pressure systems like this stop rainmakers getting in. A few showers do sneak in on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they won’t be enough to fill up tanks."

Low cloud will continue to spoil mornings for North Islanders, "Ridges of high pressure usually lead to settled weather, but moisture trapped under this ridge means that low cloud develops overnight, and in some places like Wellington and Kapiti this can stick around for most of the day," adds James.

The back end of the week brings a couple of sunny days for most of the North Island. Farther South, West-Coasters will experience on and off rain, while it remains partly cloudy farther east.

Winds pick up towards the end of the week for both islands, and those in the east coast of the South Island, as well as Wellington, should expect a windy Thursday and Friday.

James explains; "A front approaches the South Island this weekend and ahead of it strong and gusty northwest winds are expected. These will be noticed from Thursday in Canterbury High Country, Fiordland, Southland and inland Otago, and on Friday those winds spread to east coast regions of both islands, reaching as far north as Hastings."


