Body located in Karekare
Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to a Police spokesperson:
The Police
Dive Squad has located the body of a man who went missing
while at a swimming hole in Karekare.
The man will now
need to be formally identified and next-of-kin notified,
many of whom are overseas.
The matter will be referred to
the Coroner.
Our thoughts are with the man’s family at
this difficult
time.
The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>