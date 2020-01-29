Crash - Mt Eden - View Road - Auckland City
Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services were called to reports of a
crash involving a bus and a pedestrian on View Road, Mount
Eden, shortly before 9am.
The pedestrian has been taken
to hospital in a critical condition.
The road is
currently closed and cordons are in place while the scene is
cleared and a scene examination takes
place.
