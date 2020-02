Fatal collision - Update: Serious Crash

"Fatal collision - Update: Serious Crash - Morrinsville-Tahuna Road - Waikato"

A motorcyclist has died following the serious crash on Morrinsville-Tahuna Road this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at about 4.00pm.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved received minor injuries.

Diversions remain in place while Police complete a scene examination.

ENDS

© Scoop Media