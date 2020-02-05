Tikokino Hawke's Bay Fire Update - 5am

A fire just outside Tikokino on SH50 has flared up again overnight due to the strong winds.

Around 50 firefighters have been working to manage the fire overnight.

SH50 is closed at Tikokino and is likely to remain closed until at least lunchtime.

People are asked to avoid the area while emergency services work to put out the fire.

© Scoop Media

