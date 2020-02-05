Tikokino Hawke's Bay Fire Update - 5am
Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 7:28 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
A fire just outside Tikokino on SH50 has flared up again
overnight due to the strong winds.
Around 50
firefighters have been working to manage the fire
overnight.
SH50 is closed at Tikokino and is likely to
remain closed until at least lunchtime.
People are
asked to avoid the area while emergency services work to put
out the
fire.
