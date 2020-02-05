Flooding, Southland

Police are asking motorists in Southland to take extra care on the roads due to flooding.

Some roads are closed and may remain closed into the weekend, please check the NZTA website for up to date information on road closures.

Police ask that motorists avoid any non-urgent travel and amend travel plans accordingly.

Police are assisting Civil Defence in response to the flooding.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

