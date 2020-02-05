Flooding, Southland
Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking motorists in Southland to take extra
care on the roads due to flooding.
Some roads are closed
and may remain closed into the weekend, please check the
NZTA website for up to date information on road
closures.
Police ask that motorists avoid any non-urgent
travel and amend travel plans accordingly.
Police are
assisting Civil Defence in response to the
flooding.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
