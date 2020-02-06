Māori Language Week 2020

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thursday, 6 February 2020, 7:27 pm
Press Release: Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori

The Māori Language Commission has marked Waitangi Day by formally announcing the dates and theme for this year’s Māori Language Week: 14-20 September 2020. September 14 marks the day in 1972 when the petition for te reo Māori was presented to parliament.

"The Treaty was first written in te reo Māori, first debated in te reo Māori and first explained in te reo Māori. The Waitangi Tribunal paved the way for the first and later Māori language laws establishing a partnership between the Crown and hapū and iwi for the revitalisation of te reo Māori," said commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"Waitangi Day is like every day – a Māori language day. With just 244 sleeps until Māori language week starting on the 14th of September 2020, Waitangi Day is a great day for all to plan celebrations of New Zealand’s language: te reo Māori. The theme remains: Kia Kaha te Reo Māori!"

Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

