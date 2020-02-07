Missing teen located
A 15-year-old reported missing from Balaclava, Dunedin, on Saturday 25 January has been located.
Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.
More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.
"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>
Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China
The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament
For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>
RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away
Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>
Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment
The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>
$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising
“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>