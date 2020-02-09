Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigating Mataura Burglaries

Sunday, 9 February 2020, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley, Gore Police:

Southern Police are reminding people to keep their homes and property secure after two recent burglaries in the Mataura area.

We've seen an amazing response from people who've been out helping neighbours and fellow residents after the floods, but unfortunately some properties have been targeted by thieves while they've been left unattended.

While this is not out of the ordinary in terms of normal reporting, it is a timely reminder for people to think about how they can help prevent burglaries and reduce opportunities for thieves.

There have been two recent burglaries reported in the Mataura and Brydone areas as well as reports of unknown people being seen on and around rural properties in Mataura and Lumsden, who have run off when confronted.

Police urge people to take steps to prevent easy access to their property, lock and secure their homes and valuables, invest in good security and alarm systems, and engrave tools and valuables.

We also ask people out on farms repairing fences or cleaning up flood damage stay vigilant to any unusual activity, people or vehicles - if you see anything suspicious call 111 straight away.

Police have substantially increased staff and patrols in the Mataura, Gore and Wyndham areas since the evacuations, including bringing in a team from Canterbury to prevent crime and keep our communities safe, and this response will continue for the foreseeable future.

This can also be a time of high stress and fatigue for residents, farmers and workers as the full impact of the flooding sinks in.

We want people to remember to eat, rest, and take care of one another, and to reach out to the Rural Support Trust and Federated Farmers if help is needed.

Trained counsellors can also be contacted on 1737 – this is a free 27/4 phone and text service number.

Police would like to thank volunteers from Fire and Emergency NZ, Civil Defence, NZDF and local community boards for their work and support during and after the flooding event.

We also ask that if you have been a victim of crime and haven’t yet reported it to Police please so do by calling 105.

Investigations into the burglaries are ongoing, and if you have any information that can help Police call 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>


 


Public Media: Work To Begin On Scoping New Entity

The Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media has announced work will begin on a business case to assess the viability of forming a new public media entity.
More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 