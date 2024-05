Fatal Crash: State Highway 5, Tapapa

Police can confirm one person has died following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, Tapapa earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at 3:15pm.

The person sadly died at the scene.

Two other people were transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance, the road remains closed while a scene examination is carried out.

