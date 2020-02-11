Free WiFi at Pleasant Point is now online

Timaru District Council and Timaru-based Internet service provider Vetta Online have lit up a new, free public WiFi network at Pleasant Point.

Anyone along Pleasant Point Highway or Afghan Street, between Manse Road and Khan Street can now access 500MB of fast, free WiFi every day.

Council Chief Information Officer, Justin Bagust, said that bringing connectivity to the town helps contribute to a better connected society and effectively empower the communities with better services.

“An increasing number of people use the Internet constantly in their education, professional and social lives, and for many of them burning through their mobile data allowance is a reality.

“This free to use network enables anyone to access the services and take advantage of immediately available information such as local news, tourist attractions, and promotional offers.” Bagust said.

“It is also advantageous both for tourists, who would enjoy internet connection without roaming charges, and for the local economy, which would largely benefit from increased levels of tourism.

“Extending connectivity to the area also enables our communities to get into contact with their families, friends, and emergency services more conveniently in emergency situations.”

“We now have our free public WiFi covered in Timaru CBD, Caroline Bay Park, Aorangi Stadium, CBay, Timaru Airport and Temuka, which makes us become one of the best connected districts in the country.” Bagust said.

Vetta Online Operations Manager, Shaun Fisher, is proud to be able to provide free WiFi at Pleasant Point.

“This latest addition to our free WiFi network brings together the latest WiFi hardware, running from our South Canterbury wireless backbone network, giving the public a great WiFi experience.

“Being a locally based Internet provider, supplying fast and reliable connectivity around the region is a key focus for us. We’re looking forward to seeing the uptake in usage by the public.

“We are also grateful to the Pleasant Point Museum & Railway for their support of this project, and generosity in allowing our use of their property to ensure we can offer a good coverage area at Pleasant Point.”

Users can access the free WiFi by choosing ‘Vetta Free WiFi’ on their device. 500MB per day is free, but for users needing more data, paid plans are available.





© Scoop Media

