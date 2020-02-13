Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - Homicide Investigation, Omanawa

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 8:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Mark Loper, District Manager Criminal Investigations:

The homicide investigation into the death of two men at an Ormsby Lane, Omanawa address on Tuesday 11 February is continuing today.

A scene examination is ongoing at the property with support from ESR and an Auckland specialist search group, and is expected to be completed tomorrow.

Additional investigations staff are being brought in from around the country to assist Bay of Plenty Police.

The two men who died at the property were aged 32 and 43, and Police believe they were known to each other.

The men’s bodies were removed from the property last night and post mortems will take place today.

We are still working to understand the circumstances of the deaths and the involvement of any other parties.

While Police have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident, we believe there may be others who are yet to talk to us.

We urge anyone who has information to share, or who witnessed any of the circumstances surrounding the incident, to get in touch with Bay of Plenty Police on 105 and quote file number 200211/5109.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further updates will be released as they become available.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 