Scrub Fire At Rarangi

John Foley, Marlborough & Kaikoura Principal Rural Fire Officer has requested people avoid Rarangi today as Fire and Emergency deal with a four-hectare scrub fire on steep terrain near Monkey Bay.

White's Bay and Rarangi campgrounds were evacuated overnight as a precaution.

There is no immediate risk to property or life.

Six helicopters are on site. With no wind on site at present, Fire and Emergency are hopeful they can get the fire under control this morning.

© Scoop Media