Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Making Nelson A City For All Ages

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

 

Imagine a city that works for everyone, no matter their age, physical or mental health. A city full of cosy, sheltered places to sit and chat, with thriving public transport, pedestrianised areas, and businesses that value the differing perspectives of both young and old.

Imagine a city where social isolation is a thing of the past, where younger and older people both benefit from each other’s company. Or supermarkets where the aisles are wide enough to take your time without getting in another person’s way. What about more events with matinee sessions at times that suit new parents and those who find it hard to travel at night?

Those are just some of the ideas that spring to mind when you think of “A City for All Ages”, a new Nelson City Council initiative launching on 24 February designed to help Nelson thrive as its population ages.

Twenty percent of people in Nelson are over 65, and by 2043 that figure will rise to a third. This change will affect us all, so everyone has a stake in making sure Nelson is a great place to live at any age.

Group Manager Strategy and Communications Nicky McDonald says this demographic swing will present Nelson with a range of challenges, but City for All Ages aims to involve the whole city in finding positive solutions.

“An ageing population will have an impact on housing, the economy, the labour market, transport, and health care. Getting the city to prepare for those changes now, in a way that involves people of all ages, is the smart thing to do.”

Piloted by a community steering group chaired by Nelson businessman Paul Steere, A City for All Ages launches on 24 February with a presentation by the Co-Director for Active Ageing at AUT Professor Stephen Neville.

Professor Neville says Nelson has a high internal migration of older people, who come to the city to retire, but stresses there are ways to accommodate these demographic changes.

“If Nelson can get this right, it can become a city for all people.

“This can involve really simple changes to the City’s physical environment – like having seats appropriately placed so people can stop and rest, or by making libraries central meeting places.”

We want to hear from you, so the first stage of City For All Ages will be a questionnaire that everyone in our community is welcome to fill out. If you fill in the questionnaire you go in the draw for $100 worth of supermarket vouchers or a Prezzy Card for the same value. Once we know your vision for an age-friendly city, we can start to act to make it happen.

The survey and website launch will take place in the council chamber on 24th February at 1pm and is open to everyone. If you have access to email, please reply to gina.fletcher@ncc.govt.nz if you would like to attend. Otherwise, it is fine to simply turn up on the day. A meeting of Nelson’s Positive Ageing Forum will take place after Professor Neville’s presentation.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 