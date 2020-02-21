Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton welcomes first international grade baseball diamond

Friday, 21 February 2020, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Players from Hamilton Raiders Baseball Club took their first strides on the new international grade baseball diamond at Mahoe Park in Melville this week when the park officially opened.

The park, which had been closed to the public since September 2019, was blessed on Thursday 20 February, with members from the club and the community taking the opportunity to check out the newly upgraded park surface.

President of the Hamilton Raiders Baseball Club Richard Tuhoro says the club is happy with the new facilities at Mahoe Park and are excited for what the future holds for the sport in Hamilton.

“We’ve been working on this for almost 25 years. Hamilton now has its first ever international grade, artificial baseball diamond to host games that would usually be played in Auckland” Says Mr Tuhoro.

The club will be kicking off in style, with the very first ABA league game being played this coming weekend against Howick Pakuranga Hawks.

The new facilities and park upgrades are a part of the first stage in the Mahoe Park sports park development in response to Hamilton’s increasing city-wide desire for sports parks.

The next stage will include installing toilet and changing room facilities and a new carpark at the park. Hamilton City Council will also investigate options for a new playground, park furniture and paths around the park that will be installed as part of the third and final stage of the park development.

The Council’s development of Mahoe Park is a direct response to increasing city-wide demand for sports parks: as the city's population grows, so does the need for sports fields for a range of codes.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 