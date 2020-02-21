Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Centre Bus Routes Change On Sunday

Friday, 21 February 2020, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport is reminding bus users that most services in the city centre will have route changes from this Sunday 23 February.

These changes are needed so the build can start on what will be the country’s busiest train station, Aotea Station. The City Rail Link will bring 54,000 people an hour into the city centre during the peak periods.

Building the station means the intersection of Wellesley Street, Albert Street and Mayoral will close from 1 March until early 2021.

Pete Moth, AT’s Manager of Network Development says the amended bus routes are designed to cause as little disruption as possible while keeping people moving through the city. “Most new bus routes will be using Victoria Street or Mayoral Drive to cross the city, which means most passengers will only be one block away from their old stop.

“Some people will be closer to where they need to go but some journeys will be longer than usual so please plan your journey ahead. AT staff will be on the ground to assist passengers before and during the closure.”

The bus routes are being supported by new bus priority measures such as bus lanes and priority signalling at traffic lights.

The new routes for the 26 bus services currently using Wellesley Street will stay in place until the intersection reopens nest year.

Dale Burtenshaw, Deputy Project Director for the Link Alliance which is building the station, acknowledges the impact the construction and the intersection closure will have on the immediate community and road users.

“Aotea will be the busiest rail station in the country and will make a big contribution to Auckland’s future development when it opens. While its central Auckland location means disruption during our build is unavoidable, we will continue to work with Auckland Transport and Auckland Council to minimise those impacts.”

To find out more about the bus changes and intersection closure, visit AT.govt.nz/BetterWay

For information on Aotea Station: https://www.cityraillink.co.nz/crl-stations-aotea

  • At peak, currently 145 buses travel along Wellesley Street
  • Aotea station, will be built 15m underneath the city and will be 300m long.
  • There will be entrances on Victoria Street and Wellesley Street, providing the option to connect to bus services

