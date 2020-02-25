New Changes To Hastings Kerbside Recycling And Waste Services On Their Way

Changes are on their way to Hastings district kerbside waste and recycling services, designed to promote more household recycling and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.

As part of the joint Hastings and Napier councils’ Waste Management and Minimisation Plan consultation in 2018, more than 6,500 submissions were received that clearly told us we need to reduce the waste we send to landfill.

Currently, more than 90,000 tonnes of waste is sent to Omarunui Landfill each year. About a third of this comes from kerbside collections, and a solid waste survey in 2019 showed that more than 60 per cent of rubbish bin content could instead be composted or recycled.

To facilitate increased recycling, three 45 litre recycling crates will be provided to those who live within the collection zones to ensure plastics, paper and glass are kept as clean as possible to enable them to be recycled.

Hastings District Council has awarded the recycling contract to Smart Environmental Ltd, and the new recycling collection will be in place from May 1 this year. Council will start distributing the new recycling crates from mid-March.

The other initiative being introduced is replacing single use plastic council rubbish bags with 120 litre general rubbish wheelie bins that will be provided to every home in current council collection areas.

With almost half of the waste going to landfill being organic waste, which doesn’t break down effectively and creates environmentally damaging methane gas and leachate, there will be a focus on removing green waste from rubbish bins and composting instead, or using other green waste disposal methods.

JJ’s Waste & Recycling Ltd has the contract for kerbside rubbish collection and the wheelie bin rubbish collection will begin on July 1 this year. Council will start distributing the new rubbish wheelie bins from the beginning of June.

These services will continue to be funded via a charge on rates for those who live within the collection zones and already have access to kerbside services. The costs will be confirmed through the annual plan consultation process starting in April.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the council is working hard on ways to support residents through the changes and provide education and possibly incentives to reduce waste.

“We do understand that one solution may not fit everyone and these changes could provide challenges for some people. We are working through these challenges to provide solutions for those residents in our community that may physically struggle with these changes.

“In the run up to the new service we will be out and about with the new trucks.

“We look forward to speaking to as many people as possible in person and answering your questions about the new service and sharing with you ideas on how you can make landfill your last choice.”

She said that Napier had already introduced its new recycling crates and recycling rates had begun to increase as a result.

An information booklet will come with the crates when they are delivered containing lots of helpful hints to adjust to the new service.

Or, to find out more about the changes and get answers to frequently asked questions go to the Hastings District Council website https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-and-recycling/rubbish-faqs/changes/

