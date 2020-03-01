Tāmaki Makaurau Police Honoured To March At Rainbow Pride

Staff from across Tāmaki Makaurau flew the rainbow flag on Saturday night as they in the Rainbow Pride parade along Ponsonby Road.

Police is proud of our staff and we encourage them to bring their whole selves to work.

Being able to walk in the rainbow parade in their full uniform, supported by friends, family and whānau is a proud moment for Police and our staff.

This year Police carried placards which showed the Police core values, one of which is Diversity.

Getting to walk alongside members of the LGBTQIA+ community was an honour and shows are ongoing commitment to valuing diversity and working with our rainbow communities.

Acting Inspector Mark Clayton from Auckland City District along with our Diversity Liaison Officers have done some great work in getting Police ready for the march yesterday and he says it was great evening, enjoyed by all:

"The theme for 2020 was Colour & Celebration and the event certainly lived up to that.

It was great to see the support out there and we look forward to taking part again next year.”

Staff from across Auckland including dog section took part in the event.



© Scoop Media

