Popular Grand Traverse Coming Soon

Porirua Grand Traverse is all grown up.

The event, first held in 2006, tests serious multi-sporters and weekend warriors, or can equally be a fun event for whānau and friends to enjoy as summer begins its wane.

The Traverse, to be held this year on 5 April, shows off some of the city’s most stunning scenery, as entrants run, bike, paddle, walk or stroll hills, forests and rugged coastline.

What began 15 years ago as a small event with a limited number of entries has developed into an “all ages, all abilities” day out that attracts huge numbers of locals, along with visitors from across the region and even much wider afield.

Organiser Michael Jacques says PGT might be a “festival of fitness” and something that endurance athletes and semi-serious sportspeople mark on their calendar, but the 9km fun run/walk event – taking in Whitireia Park – will be an occasion for others to dress up and enjoy themselves in a social, convivial environment.

He hopes registrations will top 1000, with nearly 900 taking part in the 2019 edition. It has attracted some of the country’s best multi-sporters in recent years, including Richard and Elina Ussher, but Mr Jacques says it is a community occasion first.

Families, schools and corporates can all win prizes for costumes, best time to finish, and biggest team. There are discounts for group registrations.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the Traverse is an event that shows Porirua in a fantastic light.

“This is something that absolutely shows off our healthy, adventurous and active city – that residents and many hundreds of visitors can enjoy.”

The serious multi-sport PGT has 56km multi-sport, 42km dualthlon, or paddle only (10km), mountain bike only (28km) or mountain run only (18km) options.

Entry costs vary depending on what you are entering – the fun run/walk costs just $20. Early entry rates are available until 23 March.

The event starts and finishes at Whitireia Polytechnic on Wi Neera Dr, except for the fun run/walk, which begins on Titahi Bay beach.

Go to pgt.org.nz for more information.

