Changes To Fire Season In Wairoa

The current fire season in all Rural Zones in Wairoa, including Department of Conservation land, has changed from Prohibited to Restricted. This means that a permit is required to light a fire in open air. The Bay Forests Zone remains in a Prohibited season - that means a total fire ban.

The fire season in the Wairoa Township Zone has changed from Prohibited to Open.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell says the changes have been made because the recent wide spread rain over the Wairoa District has reduced the fire risk in the area.

"Wairoa has had over 40mm of rain and as much as 90mm in some areas while the rest of Hawke's Bay has only had 3 to 5 mm."

However people should follow District and Regional Councils rules about lighting fires in open air.

"While the Wairoa township is an open season, Councils may have rules in place. People should check with the Councils before lighting a fire."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your specific location & for tips to make sure you and your family stay fire safe.

Due to the continued dry conditions, all of Hastings, Napier & Central Hawke's Bay remain in a Total Fire Ban.

