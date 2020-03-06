Spectacular Purple Walk For Endometriosis Back For 12th Year

Throw on your most spectacular purple; grab your friends, kids and dog, and head down to Hamilton’s Innes Common on Wednesday 11 March. Join the crowd of creative colour at the 12th annual Purple Walk to raise awareness of endometriosis. Children and dogs are encouraged to come along and join in the dress-up fun.

Co-ordinated by local charity Insight Endometriosis, the event starts with a Koru warm-up with Gama Fitness at 5:30pm at Lakeside Innes Common with the walk heading off at 5:45pm to circuit picturesque Hamilton Lake (Lake Rotoroa).

Entry of just $5, is open to those aged 13 up, with an optional Awesome Prize Draw which for an extra $10 gets you in the draw to win prizes worth more than $2000. You might want to get a team together to try out for the Most Creative Team. And canines are not forgotten with a special prize for the Best-Dressed Dog.

Proceeds go towards community programmes provided by Insight Endometriosis.

Now in its twelth year, an anticipated 500+ Purple Walk participants in their most spectacular Purple will raise awareness of this significant condition, which can profoundly impair quality of life due to pain and fertility problems.

Insight Endometriosis Educator, Annette Evans said, ‘Purple Walk is an immensely fun community event - a creative opportunity to highlight the silent epidemic of endometriosis,

Endometriosis is a leading cause of fertility problems for NZ women. We can’t let 10-year diagnostic delays continue – women need to wise up that pain with periods isn’t normal. Endometriosis has wide impacts on study, work, fertility and family. For the sake of our women and teen girls, let’s get walking - and talking - about it!”

So grab some friends or put together a team, dress-up in your most creative purple, and join the fun at Innes Common. Help support a great local charity and change the lives of thousands of Waikato women.

Registrations can be made with cash at the event from 4:30pm, or get in early and register from March 1-10 at Tonic Health stores, UniRec at the University (cash only), YWCA of Hamilton on Pembroke Street (cash only), or online by credit card.

To register and for more information visit PurpleWalk.co.nz.

Thank you to our Supporters

Insight Endometriosis extends a huge thank you to Print House for their generous support and awesome enthusiasm. Thanks also to other key supporters: Tonic Health stores, UniRec, YWCA, Lodge Real Estate, Gama Fitness, Any Audio & Video, Jade Thorby Photography, Animates and all our spot prize sponsors including Hobbiton and World Organics, and of course our awesome volunteer team!

Information about Endometriosis

The most common symptom of endometriosis is pain with periods, characterised by taking pain relief, bed rest and time off work or study. Endometriosis can dramatically impair quality of life and is a leading cause of fertility problems.

Educator Annette Evans from Insight Endometriosis said “our research has found long diagnostic delays of up to 15 years – often because women and teen girls ‘normalise’ the pain until it becomes overwhelming. One research participant said:

“Endometriosis has crippled my body, my career, my life and my marriage. I am bitter and angry and I blame this disease…I was diagnosed at 33 …I wish I had known all of this in my 20s and my life would have taken a completely different course.”

“Women of all ages need to seek help as soon as period pain begins to affect lifestyle. Their GP can refer them to a gynaecologist specialising in endometriosis, or women can self-refer to a gynaecologist in private practice”, said Annette

Information about Insight Endometriosis

Local charity Insight Endometriosis provides evidence-based information to help women and teen girls make informed decisions about treatment options and lifestyle changes, and community support so women and their families aren’t left facing a significant health problem in isolation. A priority is raising awareness through events like the Purple Walk, to reduce lengthy diagnostic delay.

For more information about endometriosis and Insight Endometriosis:

InsightEndometriosis.org.nz

Facebook.com/InsightEndometriosis

© Scoop Media

