Danish Delegation's Climatorium Visit Postponed Due To Global Coronavirus Situation

A delegation from Denmark due to visit Nelson next week to sign a Principles of Collaboration with Nelson City Council and Wakatū Incorporation for a proposed Climatorium on the riverside precinct has been postponed.

Representatives from Lemvig Municipality, Lemvig Utility and the Central Denmark Region made the decision due to growing concerns globally about the spread of coronavirus.

All parties agreed that the visit should be rescheduled, and that the signing of a Principles of Collaboration could still go ahead next week with an electronic exchange of documents.

In a sign of commitment to the process, Council approved signing the document in an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, 5 March.

The Principles of Collaboration outlines areas of cooperation between the Council, Danish counterparts and Wakatū Incorporation and how the parties would work together on a range of topics including, climate mitigation, adaption, resilience, and innovation.

“Managing the spread of coronavirus is a key priority for local governments worldwide, so we completely understand why our friends in Denmark had to postpone their trip today,” said Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese.

“Both Nelson City Council and Wakatū look forward to welcoming the delegation to Nelson later in the year.”

