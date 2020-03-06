Funds Distribution Update from The Christchurch Foundation



As we draw close to the anniversary of the March 15 terror attacks, it is timely that we provide our donors and supporters with an update as to our progress distributing the Our People, Our City Fund to support the next of kin, bullet wounded and wider Muslim communities.

The Christchurch Foundation began engagement with those most impacted, and the wider community, on the 29th of June 2019. We began once Victim Support had concluded their distributions. Raf Manji lead a comprehensive and iterative project over a three month period. This involved over a hundred meetings as well as many emails and phone calls. Our distribution framework was developed using the information we received from the communities and international best practice. More details about this can been found on our website.

As of March 5th we have distributed $9.27M of the $11M we have received. The attached document provides more detail.

We continue to collect funds for both our Education Fund and the Community Support Fund. Once the final distributions are made from the Victim’s Fund, it will be closed.

This morning Raf Manji was interviewed on RadioNZ about our progress. You can listen to this interview by clicking here.

We’d like to thank you all for your generosity and support over the last 11 months.

