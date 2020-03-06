Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funds Distribution Update from The Christchurch Foundation

Friday, 6 March 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: The Christchurch Foundation


As we draw close to the anniversary of the March 15 terror attacks, it is timely that we provide our donors and supporters with an update as to our progress distributing the Our People, Our City Fund to support the next of kin, bullet wounded and wider Muslim communities.

The Christchurch Foundation began engagement with those most impacted, and the wider community, on the 29th of June 2019. We began once Victim Support had concluded their distributions. Raf Manji lead a comprehensive and iterative project over a three month period. This involved over a hundred meetings as well as many emails and phone calls. Our distribution framework was developed using the information we received from the communities and international best practice. More details about this can been found on our website.
As of March 5th we have distributed $9.27M of the $11M we have received. The attached document provides more detail.

We continue to collect funds for both our Education Fund and the Community Support Fund. Once the final distributions are made from the Victim’s Fund, it will be closed.

This morning Raf Manji was interviewed on RadioNZ about our progress. You can listen to this interview by clicking here.

We’d like to thank you all for your generosity and support over the last 11 months.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2003/CF_Funds_Distribution_Update_March_2020.pdf

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Christchurch Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 