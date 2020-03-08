Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2020 NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show Results

Sunday, 8 March 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Antique and Classic Boat Show

Lake Rotoiti, Nelson Lakes National Park

March 7 & 8 2020

Media release – results

A sleek Italian-made Riva powerboat, once owned by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy-Onassis took the top prize among record entries at the 21st NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show, held at Lake Rotoiti in the Nelson Lakes National Park over the weekend. (March 7 & 8)

There was a record 155 entries, up on last years 130, with a wide range of clinkers, steam launches, classic motorboats and sailing dinghies attracting two thousand boating fans over the weekend.

The winning boat Jaqueline is owned by Wellington businessman Bruce Judge, who said he had always aspired to own one of the powerboats designed by Carlo Riva, a legend in the world of wooden boats.

“I began to search the world three years ago,” Judge said. “I feel very lucky to have found this 1964 Mark II Ariston. Jaqueline spent all her life in Monaco, I put in a new motor but otherwise she’s in original condition.”

Judge has entered his boats previously and won the Jens Hansen trophy for best vessel overall in 2013 with his Chris Craft Blondie.

Boat show judge Ashley Johnson said the Jaqueline was a lovely looking boat, with her great story, long life and marks of wear all appealing to the judges.

“It’s always a hard show to judge and this year there were mulitple boats in every category that could have won awards,” Johnson said. “I like to see the effort people put in to enjoy what they’ve got - and the story behind the boat is always important.”

On a perfect day the unique mountain setting and the high standard of entries drew rave comments from visiting celebrity wooden boat photographer Steve Lapkin, who presented the show’s founder and director Pete Rainey with a pennant from his own home boat club at Lake Tahoe.

“The way you enjoy and celebrate your boats is amazing,” Lapkin said. “Your boating museum (in St Arnaud) is also amazing – I would love to see an annual exchange between Lake Tahoe and Lake Rotoiti.”

Other award winning boats were:

Best New Craft: Mal Craven, Kingston

Best Restoration: Phil Jones, Picton

Port Nelson/House Parts Best Rowed Craft: John Stevenson of Mapua

CWF Hamilton Trophy for the Best Jet Propelled Craft: Janvier & Sue Marchand of Christchurch

Johnson Family Trophy for the Best Sail Powered Craft: Ian & Alison Milne, Green Island, Dunedin

Mathieson/ Jeffcott Trophy for the Best Motor Powered Craft: Chris Prier, Papakura

Best Outboard Motor Boat: Phil Shaw, Auckland

Eventiac Award for the Best Themed Display: Mike & Judi Edridge, Rai Valley

Ron Culley Trophy for the Best Steam Boat: Lesley Colsell & Allan Familton of Christchurch

People’s Choice, voted for on the day: Todd Johnson, Leithfield

