Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton Mayor Seeks Community’s Voice

Monday, 9 March 2020, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A new engagement programme launched today will impact on Council activities for the next decade in Hamilton.

Hamilton City Council has launched the ‘Shape Your Future City’ campaign – a month-long community-based programme which aims to test what’s most important to Hamiltonians.

Mayor Paula Southgate, who campaigned for much more meaningful community engagement in Council business, says this is ‘first cab off the rank’ for many more community conversations to come.

“That’s what I promised during my campaign and I meant it,” she says.

“I’m absolutely serious about making sure the community voice is heard loud and clear before key decisions are made on behalf of our city. I’m confident a lot of the Councillors support me in this.”

The campaign includes a social media campaign, a series of videos, radio and print advertisements and stalls at community events. It also includes the use of a web-based tool which will be used to gauge sentiment around four key areas – the environmental, social, cultural and economic wellbeing of Hamilton.

Feedback from the campaign will be used to help assess projects, activities and levels of service put forward by staff for consideration as part of Council’s next Long-Term Plan. The Long-Term Plan outlines what is budgeted for the city for the next 10 years.

“By law, we must take these issues into account, so this is not ‘soft’ stuff that we’ve dreamed up. Looking at wellbeing across those four areas is a legislated responsibility of local government and it’s actually a really exciting piece of work, ” Mayor Southgate says.

“Before we even start talking about the Long-Term Plan and what will and won’t be funded, I want us to be absolutely clear on what things the people of our city most value. We need to look at decision making through a community-value lens, as well as taking into account issues like funding and resources.”

Formal feedback opens today and will run until 9 April. The campaign asks the community to choose words to complete a sentence relating to each wellbeing, and share their ideas for what would make Hamilton an even better place to live, work, play and visit.

Feedback can be provided electronically by visiting futurehamilton.co.nz or by picking up booklets from Council offices or community facilities.

There will also be an opportunity to get involved at events across the city including at Gourmet in the Gardens on March 15 and Balloons Over Waikato on March 17. Events will be publicised on ourhamilton.co.nz and on the Council’s Facebook page.

The Council will share the outcomes of that feedback with the community.

Mayor Southgate says the Council’s work has been informed by the Waikato Wellbeing Project launched by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last month.

“That is a broader piece of work. This engagement programme is very specific to our city and focuses on getting a handle on what matters most to Hamiltonians.”

Share your voice at futurehamilton.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 