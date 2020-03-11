New Wanaka Trustee For Community Housing Trust

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) has announced the appointment of Wanaka local Phil Smith as a Trustee, on the retirement of Peter Southwick.

Southwick had been a Trustee since January 2015. Earlier this year he moved to Cambridge with his family.

QLCHT chair Andrew Blair says: “We owe our gratitude to the valuable contribution from Peter who has been a Trustee for five years. He has excellent property and governance skills, which he applied to the Trust tirelessly. We will certainly miss his voice around the table.

“Whilst we are disappointed to lose Peter, we now look forward to utilising Phil’s strong background and capability in property and construction,” Blair says.

Smith, originally from West Otago, grew up holidaying in Wanaka, moving there permanently in 2002. He is experienced in the building industry, having held management and ownership roles in local firms and serving on the Central Otago Executive of the Registered Master Builders Association.

He recently joined Integrity Homes as Business Development Manager. Phil and his wife are active in the Upper Clutha community along with their three children.

“I am delighted to be joining the team,” Smith says. “I have followed the Trust for a number of years, and am a great supporter in its vision to ensure residents of the district have access to decent affordable housing with secure tenure. With a lot of projects in the pipeline, particularly in Wanaka, it’s an exciting time to be coming on board.”

