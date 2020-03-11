Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Wanaka Trustee For Community Housing Trust

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) has announced the appointment of Wanaka local Phil Smith as a Trustee, on the retirement of Peter Southwick.

Southwick had been a Trustee since January 2015. Earlier this year he moved to Cambridge with his family.

QLCHT chair Andrew Blair says: “We owe our gratitude to the valuable contribution from Peter who has been a Trustee for five years. He has excellent property and governance skills, which he applied to the Trust tirelessly. We will certainly miss his voice around the table.

“Whilst we are disappointed to lose Peter, we now look forward to utilising Phil’s strong background and capability in property and construction,” Blair says.

Smith, originally from West Otago, grew up holidaying in Wanaka, moving there permanently in 2002. He is experienced in the building industry, having held management and ownership roles in local firms and serving on the Central Otago Executive of the Registered Master Builders Association.

He recently joined Integrity Homes as Business Development Manager. Phil and his wife are active in the Upper Clutha community along with their three children.

“I am delighted to be joining the team,” Smith says. “I have followed the Trust for a number of years, and am a great supporter in its vision to ensure residents of the district have access to decent affordable housing with secure tenure. With a lot of projects in the pipeline, particularly in Wanaka, it’s an exciting time to be coming on board.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed at women, when they are at their most vulnerable. Australia, not usually known for its radical defence of women’s rights, has already passed laws to create safe zones around abortion clinics , and last year the High Court of Australia dismissed a challenge to the Safe Access Zones Act... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:



A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 